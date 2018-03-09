This week in music: 1988 Rick Astley

Time to turn back the clock and revisit the 1980's.

This morning we focus on the music of 1988. Thirty years ago this week Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Richard Marx at number five with Endless Summer Nights. It was the third single from his self-titled debut album. Marx says the lyrics were inspired from a trip to Hawaii with his then-girlfriend--and future wife, Cynthia Rhodes.

Belinda Carlisle was at number four with I Get Weak. Diane Warren, who wrote the song, originally intended it for Stevie Nicks. But record executive felt it would be a better fit for Carlisle who ended up taking the song all the way to number two.



At number three was someone you probably don't think as a hit maker. Actor Patrick Swayze co-wrote and performed

She's Like the Wind from the Dirty Dancing Soundtrack. The song is a duet of sorts featuring Wendy Fraser. By the way, Swayze also co-wrote and performed two tracks on the soundtrack to his 1989 movie Road House. Plus he co-wrote and performed a duet with Larry Gatlin for the film Next of Kin which also came out in 1989.

George Michael was at number two with Father Figure. It was the fourth hit from his album Faith. Father Figure was Michael's 3rd chart-topper as a solo artist. He also had three number one hits as part of the duo Wham!

And in the top spot for this week in '88 was British singer Rick Astley with Never Gonna Give You Up. It was an international hit topping the charts in 25 countries. The song and video would go on to become part of a popular Internet prank known as "rickrolling". That involves misleading links redirecting an internet user to the song's music video. "Rickrolling" didn't become popular until 2007, nearly 20 years after Never Gonna Give You Up first charted.

