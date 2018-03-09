First Alert: Wintry mix causing some slick roads and school closings

New data coming in this morning seem to confirm that we are likely to see a changeover from rain to snow in parts of the Heartland by this evening. (Source: KFVS)

Areas in Orange have an elevated chance of seeing at least an inch of snow. The black circle around Paducah has a higher chance of seeing 2 inches. (Source: KFVS)

Temperatures have reached the 30s in southern Illinois causing a transition to snow.

Snow has already caused slick road conditions in southern Illinois.

Sleet is most likely in this transition area with heavier rain the central and southern counties.

School Closings can be found here.



Snow is going to be wet and heavy. Big snowflakes will be falling from the sky.

Small bands of heavier snow may fall at fast rates that it will not only accumulate on roads, but cause visibility issues.

Most snow is likely to accumulate on grassy surfaces, cars, and sidewalks.

Temperatures reaching the lower 30s tonight will allow for slick road conditions into the morning hours. Side roads will have more impacts than the main roads.

Next week is looking to be dry, but very cool. Temperatures aren’t expected to warm up until the end of next week.

