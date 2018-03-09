5 things to know March 9

Good Friday morning, it is March 9.

First Alert Forecast

It's another chilly day for the Heartland. The cold will last throughout your Friday.

The clouds will make their way in as the day rolls on. Some rain is expected tonight but it is not expected to cause any flooding.

Saturday looks dry but the rain is back on Sunday. It may get cold enough over the weekend to produce a few snowflakes.

Making headlines

The president has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by may to discuss denuclearization.

The momentum in Malden, Missouri is building as tornado cleanup continues.

After claiming abuse, a transgender inmate, who Illinois authorities agreed to move from one male prison, says the mistreatment has continued at her new location.

The city of Cape Girardeau will be conducting a traffic study over the next couple of weeks.

Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate that escaped custody in Hopkins County.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved