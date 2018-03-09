2 arrested in police chase across Cape Girardeau County, MO

Troopers said they chased the truck all over Cape Girardeau County, (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

Matthew Haynes was arrested following a police chase on Friday. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

Austin Weissinger was arrested following a police chase on Friday. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

A Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office official said two people have been arrested following a police chase that spanned across the county.

Austin Weissinger, 23, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle - first degree and stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. His bond was set at $16,000.

Matthew Haynes, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. His bond was set at $21,000.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Austin Weissinger of Cape Girardeau. They said Weissinger was wanted for a parole violation for vehicle theft.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle, including a woman and another man identified as Mathew Haynes from Jackson.

Authorities said Haynes was wanted for failure to appear for charges of possession of controlled substance.

Multiple charges have been issued as a result of the vehicle stop.

According to the sheriff's office, early on Friday morning on March 9 around 2:40 a.m., officials got a report of a vehicle stolen around the 4000 block of State Highway D in Jackson, Mo.

Deputies from the Sheriff Office, along with troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol found the vehicle and tried to stop it around 2:50 a.m. at State Highway 61 and D in Fruitland.

Officers said a police chase started in Jackson, Mo. and ended in Cape Girardeau on Big Bend Rd. and Second St.

A section of Big Bend was closed for a few minutes but is open again.

The chase lasted for 32 miles, according to the sheriff's office. It spanned areas of Cape Girardeau County, Jackson and Cape Girardeau City.

