Hayti boys basketball advances to State Championship game

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Hayti will play the winner of Van-Far and Mid-Buchanan for the Championship at 4:30 p.m.
(KFVS) -

The Hayti boys basketball team defeated Purdy 63-46 Thursday in Springfield to advance to the Class 2 State Title game on Friday.

Hayti will play the winner of Van-Far and Mid-Buchanan for the Championship at 4:30 p.m.

