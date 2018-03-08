Hayti boys basketball advances to State Championship game

Hayti will play the winner of Van-Far and Mid-Buchanan for the Championship at 4:30 p.m. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Hayti boys basketball team defeated Purdy 63-46 Thursday in Springfield to advance to the Class 2 State Title game on Friday.

Hayti will play the winner of Van-Far and Mid-Buchanan for the Championship at 4:30 p.m.

