Trump invited to meet with N. Korea leader KIm Jong Un - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Trump invited to meet with N. Korea leader KIm Jong Un

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
An announcement on N. Korea (Source: Raycom Media) An announcement on N. Korea (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

A major announcement was made on March 8 at the White House. 

President Trump has been invited to meet with the leader of N. Korea, Kim Jong Un.

Watch the announcement here:

Remarks made by Republic of Korea National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong:

Good evening.  Today, I had the privilege of briefing President Trump on my recent visit to Pyongyang, North Korea.  I'd like to thank President Trump, the Vice President, and his wonderful national security team, including my close friend, General McMaster. 

I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture.  I expressed President Moon Jae-in's personal gratitude for President Trump's leadership. 

I told President Trump that, in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is committed to denuclearization.  Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests.  He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue.  And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.

President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization. 

The Republic of Korea, along with the United States, Japan, and our many partners around the world remain fully and resolutely committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.  Along with President Trump, we are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

The Republic of Korea, the United States, and our partners stand together in insisting that we not repeat the mistakes of the past, and that the pressure will continue until North Korea matches its words with concrete actions. Thank you.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly