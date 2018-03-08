Neelyville girls advance to State basketball final - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Neelyville girls advance to State basketball final

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

The Neelyville girls defeated Skyline 63-57 Thursday in the Class 2 State basketball semifinals in Springfield, Missouri.

With the win, the Lady Tigers advance to the State Championship game at 2:40 p.m. Friday against the winner of Northeast and Mid-Buchanan.

