Mizzou loses to Georgia at SEC Tournament in St. Louis

Mizzou played in the SEC Tournament (Source: University of Missouri)

Missouri lost to Georgia 62-60 in the Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri at the Scottrade Center.

Michael Porter, Jr. was back after suffering an early-season injury.

