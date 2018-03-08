Wainwright organization to host Marshall Co. victims, H.S. team to play at Busch Stadium

Big League Impact, along with the St. Louis Cardinals, will host all of the Marshall County High School shooting victims and their immediate families at Busch Stadium on April 10-11.

The high school baseball team will play at the stadium on April 11 after the major league game.

According to the Marshall Co. Athletic Director, the Marshals will face St Louis High (MO) following the Cardinals 12:15 p.m. game.

Tickets went on sale Monday, March 12, at 8 a.m. in the Athletic Office at Marshall County High School.

Tickets may also be purchased from any high school baseball player. Tickets are $10 each for seats located in the Left Field Loge Sections 261-271.

The tickets are for both the Cardinals and Marshals games.

All proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Bailey Holt and Preston Cope Scholarship Fund.

According to the nonprofit organization, the Cardinals will participate in the event and bring an additional 800 people from the community.

They said Adam Wainwright and his wife Jenny "did not flinch when this arose," and that it was "his idea to host them."

On Tuesday morning, January 23, two students died and several others were injured when the accused shooter, a 15-year-old student, opened fire in the high school.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope died from the shooting. Following their visitations, some of their family members and people close to them spoke about the two, sharing their final moments and their interests and hobbies.

While talking about Preston, Jackie Reid, principal of Sharp Elementary, and who worked with Preston's mother, said he played baseball and was a huge Cardinals fan.

"His dad speaks about one of the greatest opportunities that Preston has was to be able to play at Busch Stadium whenever the high school team got to play there last year," said Reid. "He said that is a memory they're going to hang on to forever."

On April 10 and 11, the Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Big League Impact was founded in 2013 by Wainwright and his brother Terry Wainwright.

According to the website, its mission is to "save lives, restore dignity and instill hope in our local communities and around the globe."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.