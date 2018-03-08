Kentucky governor: City programs to help poor ineffective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the measures taken to help Louisville's poor are not working.

The Courier-Journal reports Bevin told the crowd at a Louisville neighborhood meeting on Wednesday that things have gotten worse since he arrived in the city 20 years ago despite school busing, government assistance and other solutions.

Bevin brought to the meeting two of President Donald Trump's advisers so they could consider the city for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump's 13-point urban revitalization plan. The plan includes features such as transitional housing. It was met with grumbles until adviser the Rev. Darrell Scott announced it had no redlining, a discriminatory practice used to deny service in some lower-income communities.

Bevin said the next step is having area leaders create a plan with the coalition.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.