University Museum at SIUC re-opens

Exhibits from local artist and artifacts from Afghanistan will be on display. (Source: SIUC)

The University Museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has reopened after it had to close last year due to the state budget issues in the state.

The museum was previously part of the College of Liberal Arts. It's now under the Library Affairs.

The museum has 70,000 artifacts including paintings, sculpture and geology and ethnography collections in its care.

John Pollitz, the Dean of Library Affairs, contributes the museum's re-opening to the hard work of SIU chancellor Carlo Montemagno who was able to find the money to re-open the museum.

Pollitz spoke about why keeping programs dedicated to the arts like the SIU Museum open to the public.

"Because our lives are not just a paycheck and not just getting a job and there are things like music, art, and reading, that help people be better people," sai d Pollitz.

