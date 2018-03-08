University Museum at SIUC re-opens - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

University Museum at SIUC re-opens

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
Exhibits from local artist and artifacts from Afghanistan will be on display. (Source: SIUC) Exhibits from local artist and artifacts from Afghanistan will be on display. (Source: SIUC)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The University Museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has reopened after it had to close last year due to the state budget issues in the state.

The museum was previously part of the College of Liberal Arts. It's now under the Library Affairs.  

The museum has 70,000 artifacts including paintings, sculpture and geology and ethnography collections in its care.

John Pollitz, the Dean of Library Affairs, contributes the museum's re-opening to the hard work of SIU chancellor Carlo Montemagno who was able to find the money to re-open the museum.

Pollitz spoke about why keeping programs dedicated to the arts like the SIU Museum open to the public.

"Because our lives are not just a paycheck and not just getting a job and there are things like music, art, and reading, that help people be better people," sai d Pollitz.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly