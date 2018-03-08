Active shooter training at Rend Lake College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Active shooter training at Rend Lake College

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Training on what to do in case of an active shooter is available according to Rend Lake College. (Source: Rend Lake College) Training on what to do in case of an active shooter is available according to Rend Lake College. (Source: Rend Lake College)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Training on what to do in case of an active shooter is available according to Rend Lake College.

There are two, four or eight-hour courses designed for business professionals to learn how to be proactive during an attack or if met by an intruder.

Certified instructors with a combined 60 years of law enforcement experience teach the classes.

Training is available at the campus or can be scheduled off-campus.

For more information, to schedule a training, or to inquire about training costs, contact Margo Wagner, Director of Community and Corporate Education, at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1367 or wagnerm@rlc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly