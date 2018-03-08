Active shooter training at Rend Lake College

Training on what to do in case of an active shooter is available according to Rend Lake College. (Source: Rend Lake College)

Training on what to do in case of an active shooter is available according to Rend Lake College.

There are two, four or eight-hour courses designed for business professionals to learn how to be proactive during an attack or if met by an intruder.

Certified instructors with a combined 60 years of law enforcement experience teach the classes.

Training is available at the campus or can be scheduled off-campus.

For more information, to schedule a training, or to inquire about training costs, contact Margo Wagner, Director of Community and Corporate Education, at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1367 or wagnerm@rlc.edu.

