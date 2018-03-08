Western KY escaped inmate arrested

Wilton E. Hollifield, 40, left while on work release at Madisonville City Hall around 11 a.m. on March 8. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

An inmate that escaped custody in Hopkins County has been arrested, according to Kentucky State Police.

He was arrested by the Jessamine County Sheriff's Department around 11 a.m. CT.

Wilton E. Hollifield, 40, left while on work release at Madisonville City Hall around 11 a.m. on March 8.

Hollifield had stolen a city truck. The 2003 Ford F150 was headed south on US 41.

Hollifield was behind bars on burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card charges.

