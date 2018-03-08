Illinois House committee approves credit card marketing ban

The legislation would help reduce predatory behavior that leads to students signing up for credit cards (Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois House committee has approved a bill that would prevent credit card companies from marketing their products on public university and community college campuses.

Despite passing the legislation, some committee members of both parties were questioning whether the bill was necessary.

State Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur co-sponsored the bill. Scherer says the legislation would help reduce predatory behavior that leads to students signing up for credit cards that will later cripple them with debt. But she says it still needs work and has promised to fix drafting errors.

The State Journal-Register reports that lobbyists from the banking industry oppose the bill, arguing that it's an ineffective approach.

The University of Illinois System and the Illinois Community College Board are taking no position on the legislation.

Information from: WUIS-FM.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.