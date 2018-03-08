Free vein health screenings available at Saint Francis

You can learn about vein treatment at a free vein screening (Source: Pixabay)

Free vein screenings will be available to get your legs summer ready.

Colleen Moore, MD, FACS, RPVI, will be available to consult with patients about vein health and give recommendations regarding varicose vein treatment options and sclerotherapy.

This is at the Vein & Laser Center on the Saint Francis Medical Center Heart main campus, main level, Entrance 7.

Appointments will be available in 10-minute blocks on Tuesday, March 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please contact the Saint Francis Call Center at 573-331-3996 or complete an online application here.

