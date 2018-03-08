Marshall Co. Rescue saves boaters then woman and 4 children in s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall Co. Rescue saves boaters then woman and 4 children in separate incidents

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The squad was paged out for a capsized boat with two people. (Source: Marshall County Rescue Squad) The squad was paged out for a capsized boat with two people. (Source: Marshall County Rescue Squad)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Workers with the Marshall County, Kentucky Rescue Squad were called out for a capsized boat with two males at the scene.

The males were taken to an area hospital for minor care (exposure). While the rescue squad was working the incident, they were paged out for another boat that was taking on water.

The boaters were taken to land by another boat. The squad pulled the boat taking on water out of the main channel and tied it off to the bank.

In another incident, the rescue squad, Marshall County Sheriffs Department and Marshall County EMS were paged out for a car that drove ended up in water with a woman and four children inside.

This was near the East Fork of Clark’s River on Bryant Ford Road, the woman was able to safely get all occupants out and to a residence, all reported safe.

The rescue squad warns people to use caution, lake levels are about 10 foot above normal. They said the water temperature is in the low 50s and waters are choppy.

