Girls jeans sold at Target recalled for laceration hazard

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Five reports of lacerations have been made (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Topson Downs has recalled Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Skinny Jeans due to a laceration hazard according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jeans are sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $18.

According to the commission, the metal stars on the jeans can detach which poses the hazard. There have been six reports of the stars detaching and five reports of lacerations.

If you have a pair of these pants the commission said consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The recall began on Wednesday, March 7. The commission estimates that about 30,000 jeans were sold.

