Two Heartland students will compete in Kentucky's Poetry Out Loud state competition

Two Heartland students will be among sixteen champions to advance to the Poetry Out Loud state competition March 13 at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort.

Morgan Price of Marshall County High School and Jillian Smith from McCracken County High School will compete for a chance to advance to the national level.

The winner of the state championship will compete in the Poetry Out Loud national finals April 23-25 at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation contest sponsored by the Kentucky Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.

Each student, in the first and second round, is judged on the recitation of two poems.

Five finalists will be judged on the recitation of a third poem.

All poems are selected by the students and their teachers from a preapproved anthology of works.

Judges for this year’s state competition are Frederick Smock, current Kentucky Poet Laureate and professor of English at Bellarmine University in Louisville; George Ella Lyon, Kentucky Poet Laureate for 2015-17 and author of the acclaimed poem “Where I’m From,” which is used as a model for poetry writing in classrooms around the world; and Crystal Wilkinson, multiple award-winning author, Al Smith Individual Artist Fellowship recipient and the Kentucky Arts Council’s featured artist for March and April 2018.



For more information about the Poetry Out Loud program in Kentucky, contact Jean St. John, arts council arts education director, at 502-892-3124 or jean.stjohn@ky.gov.

