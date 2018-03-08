7 arrested on felony charges after motorcycle theft in Graves County

Seven arrested after man's guilty conscience takes over. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)

A Mayfield burglar’s apparent guilty conscience leads to the arrest of seven people in Graves County, KY.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Sullivan contacted the sheriff’s office and said that he stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle and hid it a residence near Mayfield.

Police started investigating the case of the stolen motorcycle back in January.

The Harley had an obscured VIN and had been tampered with when someone tried to stamp the VIN on top of the factory one.

Authorities determined Sullivan committed 3 burglaries in Graves County and one in Carlisle County, with some help from his girlfriend.

In the end, seven people were arrested on several felony charges regarding trafficking in stolen vehicles, vehicle parts, obscuring identities of machines and other burglary and theft charges.

Investigators recovered 5 Harley Davidson motorcycles that have been determined involved in illegal activity with fake/removed/altered VIN and/or engine numbers.

Three of the motorcycles were recovered at a local business on north 8th Street in Mayfield.

Investigators learned about several parts and accessories of motorcycles that were taken in the burglaries were moved to different locations throughout the county.

Those charged in connection to the burglaries were arrested Wednesday and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Michael Sullivan, 43, of Mayfield faces 3 counts of 3rd degree burglary charges, along with charges of obscuring the identity of a machine, trafficking in stolen vehicle or vehicle parts, 2 counts of tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $10,000, and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Shane Turner, 38, of Mayfield faces obscuring the identify of a machine and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Tabitha Seay Wilhite, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of complicity to burglary in the 3rd degree, complicity to receiving stolen property under $10,000, and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Buddy Dale Sullivan, 54, of Mayfield faces 2 counts of obscuring identity of machine and trafficking in stolen vehicle or vehicle parts charges.

Herbert Sanderson Jr., 60, of Mayfield faces a charge of receiving stolen property under $500.

James Robert Turner, 39, of Mayfield faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Paul Holder, 53, of the Kaler Community faces a charge of receiving stolen property under $10,000.

The Kentucky State Police Auto Theft Section out of Frankfort assisted Graves County in this investigation.

