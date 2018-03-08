City of Cape Girardeau conducting traffic study along Independence

The City of Cape Girardeau's traffic will undergo a study (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

The city of Cape Girardeau will be conducting a traffic study over the next couple of weeks.

Traffic count devices and engineers with the city will be monitoring congested areas of Independence Street between East Rodney Drive/Gordonville Road and Sunset Boulevard.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government Facebook page, the study will help develop and evaluate potential ways to improve traffic flow and safety.

After the data is collected they city will hold public meetings to present recommendations.

The dates and times for those meetings is still unknown.

Recommendations from within budget from this study and the public meetings will be carried forward for construction, funded through the Transportation Trust Fund 5 (TTF) approved by voters.

For more information, contact Development Services at 573-339-6327.

