First Alert: Cold and dry overnight

Lisa Michaels says it will be another very cold evening with temperatures in the 20s.

Friday, clouds will start to move in during the early morning hours, and temperatures will warm up to the low 50s.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast Friday night with the chance of some flurries near Farmington.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday morning but will look to clear out by the afternoon hours.

More rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.

