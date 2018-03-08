This week in music: 1964 The Beatles

Let's share some musical memories. This morning we revisit this week in 1964.

Billboard's Hot 100 had trumpet player Al Hirt at number five with Java. The instrumental was Hirt's debut single and the biggest hit of his career.

America had caught a case of Beatlemania. The Fab Four had three songs in the top five. At number four was Please Please Me. The song topped the charts in Great Britain in 1963, but failed to have much of an impact when it was first released in the US. When it was re-released one year later it would climb all the way to the number three spot.

At number three for this week in '64 was The Four Seasons with Dawn (Go Away). Dawn spent three weeks at number three.

Dawn was kept out of the top spot by the Beatles who's hit She Loves You was in the number two position. Before it was released, John Lennon and Paul McCartney played an acoustic version of the song for McCartney's father. He wasn't impressed, telling the boys they should change the catchphrase Yeah Yeah Yeah to Yes Yes Yes. Both John and Paul fell to the floor laughing at the suggestion.

In the top spot was I Want to Hold You Hand. It was the group's first number one single and stayed at the top of the charts for seven weeks being replaced by She Loves You. For the year , I Want to Hold Your Hand was the number one single and She Loves You was number two. This made the Beatles the second act to hold the top two year-end record positions since Elvis Presley pulled off the feat in 1956 with Heartbreak Hotel and Don't Be Cruel. By the way, Billboard ranks I Want to Hold Your Hand at number 44 on his all time Hot 100 list.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.