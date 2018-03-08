This week in music: 1989 Debbie Gibson

Let's step into the Breakfast Show's rock 'n roll time machine and set the dials for this week in 1989.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had New Kids on the Block at number five with You Got It (The Right Stuff). It's generally regarded as one of the boy band's signature songs. The Right Stuff was played twice in the 2017 movie "It" which was based on a Stephen King novel.



Mike & the Mechanics were holding down the number four spot with The Living Years. The song was a chart topper around the world. Not only did it hit number one on the Hot 100, it also topped the music charts in Australia, Japan, Canada and Ireland.

Paula Abdul was dancing with her signature song at number three. Straight Up was the song which put Abdul on the map. According to Paula

her mother found this song for her. Her mom knew someone whose boyfriend was an aspiring songwriter, and she got "Straight Up" as an 8-track demo. It was so bad she threw it in the trash. But Paula dug it out and recorded it at a cost of about $3,000 dollars. It went on to spend three weeks at number one.

At number two was Scottish singer Sheena Easton with The Lover in Me. It was her biggest hit since Morning Train topped the charts in 1980. The Lover in Me was Easton's final top ten single.

And in the top spot for this week in '89 was Debbie Gibson with Lost In Your Eyes. The ballad enjoyed a three week stay at number one and became Gibson's biggest hit. The song was from her album Electric Youth. Believe it or not, when Lost in Your Eyes hit number one, Gibson became the first woman to have both a single and an album top the Hot 100 at the same time. But that wasn't Gibson's only accomplishment in 1989. ASCAP named her Songwriter of the Year Award along with Bruce Springsteen.

