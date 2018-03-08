5 things to know March 8

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 8.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be the coldest day for the next week. The Heartland will start the day below freezing and high temperatures will only get into the 40s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we’ll also have a stiff, 10-15mph breeze for most of the day.

There could be a few snow sprinkles, this morning, but they will be isolated. Some places will see the sun when it comes up, and more of the Heartland will see sun, this afternoon.

Rain moves in and we’ll see waves of rain from Friday until Sunday. We won’t see rain the whole weekend but it will be pretty dreary.

Some of the northern counties could see some wintry mix, but it doesn't seem to be impactful.

The first half of next week looks dry and temperatures will be just a touch below average.

