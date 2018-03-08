Naylor, MO woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A Naylor, Missouri woman was killed Wednesday, March 7 in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Missouri 142, East of Harris Creek in Ripley County around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Katina Taylor, for an unknown reason, drove her car off the side of the road.

The car then flipped and Taylor was thrown out of the vehicle.

The Ripley County Coroner, Mike Jackson, states Taylor died at the crash scene.

Troopers report Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt.

