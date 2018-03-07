John A. Logan Vols are semi-final bound

The John A. Logan has punched their ticket to the district tournament semifinals with a 96-61 victory over Lincoln Trail.

Javeon Eaves led the way for the Vols with 17 points, including four three-pointers.

The Volunteers, 26-5, led 45-29 at the half and led by as many as 37 points in the second half.

Lincoln Trail was led by LeAaron Cain with 23 points.

Logan will face the winner of a game between Olney and Southwestern Illinois in the tourney semi-finals on Thursday, 8 p.m., at Rend Lake College.

