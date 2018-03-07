Cape Girardeau SportsPlex receives honor

A top honor for Cape Girardeau as the SportsPlex is named the top indoor facility in the Midwest.

The top rank came from the sports planning guide. It listed over places ranging from Ohio to Kansas.

The complex has been successful enough to pull in tournaments for basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading.

The supervisor of the facility never thought they would see this type of recognition in the first year.

"I feel like Cape Girardeau and the city of Cape Girardeau and the parks and rec department, to have this type of facility we're very lucky," said Heather Davis, The supervisor of the Sportsplex. "You don't expect them to pick up on it that quickly and to actually win an award within the first year is pretty amazing."

They've hosted 24 tournaments there since opening last May but Davis says that in the next year they're hoping that's closer to 35 or 40.

