Cardinals closer Gregerson to miss time with tight oblique

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - St. Louis closer Luke Gregerson is expected to be sidelined for at least several days with tightness in his oblique.
"Gregerson signed an $11 million, two-year contract. The 33-year-old right-hander has appeared in one exhibition game, striking out two in a hitless inning Saturday.
Gregerson first began feeling the tightness in the days that followed that appearance. He was originally scheduled to throw again on Monday but instead met with the trainers.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
