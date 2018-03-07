Cardinals closer Gregerson to miss time with tight oblique

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - St. Louis closer Luke Gregerson is expected to be sidelined for at least several days with tightness in his oblique.

"Gregerson signed an $11 million, two-year contract. The 33-year-old right-hander has appeared in one exhibition game, striking out two in a hitless inning Saturday.

Gregerson first began feeling the tightness in the days that followed that appearance. He was originally scheduled to throw again on Monday but instead met with the trainers.

