Du Quoin mayor recommends finance commissioner

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The mayor of Du Quoin, Illinois has recommended a replacement for finance commissioner.

Mayor Guy Alongi, with the consent of the city council, has recommended Jill Kirkpatrick. This comes after Dale Spencer resigned the position.

The appointment will take place at the next city council meeting on Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

Kirkpatrick has a background in banking and as the Bursar for Southern Illinois University.

“When I looked to fill the position, it was apparent I wanted someone with a strong background in finance and Jill’s qualifications perfectly meet that requirement," Alongi said.

Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Du Quoin.

