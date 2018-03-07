Marion police looking for 3 stolen car suspects

The suspects were then picked up by a female in a 2015-2018 Lincoln Continental (Source: Marion Police, Facebook)

Police are looking for these suspects (Source: Marion police, Facebook)

Police are looking for these suspects (Source: Marion police, Facebook)

Police are looking for these suspects (Source: Marion police, Facebook)

Police are looking for these suspects (Source: Marion police, Facebook)

According to Marion Police, a car reported stolen was recovered in Carterville, Illinois after being abandoned on the parking lot of McDonalds.

Surveillance video showed three suspects getting out of the stolen vehicle and going into the restaurant.

The suspects were then picked up by a female in a 2015-2018 Lincoln Continental.



The Marion Police Department is asking your assistance in identifying the three male suspects.

If you know them or see them, call police at (618) 993-2124.