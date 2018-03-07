Drunk driver hits Pizza Hut in Paducah , KY

Paducah Police responded to a car hitting a building on Irvin Cobb Drive on Mar. 6 at 10:55 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived at the Pizza Hut on Irvin Cobb Drive and found Amber Radovick, 20, of Paducah, in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had hit the side of the building.

Officers said Radovick appeared intoxicated and told them several different stories about how she ran off the road and hit the building.

It was believed that Radovick traveled more than 100 feet off the roadway before hitting the building.

They said damage to the building was extensive. Radovick was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, license to be in possession and first-degree criminal mischief.

Radovick was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

