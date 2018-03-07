Class 5 basketball sectionals held in Hillsboro, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Class 5 basketball sectionals held in Hillsboro, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Class 5 Sectionals were held on Wednesday night, March 7 at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri.

The girls game included Jackson vs. Hazelwood Central and the boys game included Poplar Bluff vs. Hazelwood Central.

Final scores

Jackson 47
Hazelwood Central 58 

Poplar Bluff 64
Hazelwood Central 66

