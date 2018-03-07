Charleston Blue Jays to leave for semifinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston Blue Jays to leave for semifinals

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Charleston, Missouri Blue Jays will leave on Thursday, March 8 for the Semifinals.

The boys basketball team plays at 6:20 p.m. against Mountain Grove at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield.

