Neelyville Lady Tigers leave for state

The Neelyville Lady Tigers received tremendous fan support on Wednesday, March 7 at the team left for Springfield.

Coach Becky Hale's Lady Tigers are 24-4 and will tip-off play on Thursday against Skyline in the Class 2 Semifinals.

Start time is set for 3:30 p.m. at the JQH Arena.

