Hayti Indians make trip to state for Class 2 Final Four

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

The Hayti Indians hit the road on Wednesday morning for Springfield to compete in the Class 2 Final Four.

They received a spirited send-off for their first trip to state in five years.

The 22-5 Indians are coached by Aaron Bidewell and will open up semifinal play on Thursday night in Springfield against Purdy at the JQH Arena.

