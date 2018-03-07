Hayti Indians make trip to state for Class 2 Final Four

The 22-5 Indians are coached by Aaron Bidewell. (Source: Lisa Green)

The Hayti Indians hit the road on Wednesday morning for Springfield to compete in the Class 2 Final Four. (Source: Lisa Green)

They received a spirited send-off for their first trip to state in five years.

The 22-5 Indians are coached by Aaron Bidewell and will open up semifinal play on Thursday night in Springfield against Purdy at the JQH Arena.

