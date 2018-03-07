Celebrities open up about mental health, help others

Utahna Hancock, a therapist, said when celebrities use their platforms to talk about mental illness it helps everyone who looks up to them. (Source: KFVS)

Celebrities and athletes are opening up about their own struggles with mental illness, most recently NBA Star Kevin Love wrote about his silent struggle with panic attacks.

Utahna Hancock, a therapist, said when celebrities use their platforms to talk about mental illness it helps everyone who looks up to them and when celebrities and athletes talk publicly about their struggles, it opens up the conversation for others.

"When celebrities come out then I have an increase in clients who come in and say I've been feeling like I don't want to do anything like I use to, I don't enjoy life like I use to," said Hancock.

After tweeting the link to his article, Love received an outpouring of support from fans and teammates, something Hancock said helps to get rid of the stigma around mental illness.

"They're not going to feel all weirded out by their friend because their friend has panic attacks or their friend has anxiety attacks, they rally around that's what teammates do and they see that and that's a good example."

Hancock said one of the signs of mental illness is a lack of desire.

"You don't enjoy the things that you use to enjoy just this feeling of worthlessness, unhappiness, sometimes it takes people by surprise how long they've been unhappy," said Hancock.

She said if you need help don't hesitate to look for it.

"Get with support groups, look around to see what kind of support groups there are," said Hancock.

To find a support group, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.