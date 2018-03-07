Wood-burning stove legislation moves through U.S. House

Legislation co-sponsored by Congressman Jason Smith concerning wood-burning stoves has made its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill (H.R. 453) delays Obama-era emission regulations for wood and pellet stoves, hydronic heaters and forced air furnaces within the next three years.

According to Smith, about 30,000 households in the 8th District use wood heat to warm their homes.

“Obama’s EPA consistently wrote rules like this one that disproportionately hurt rural Americans," said Smith. They singlehandedly decided that 12 million wood-burning stoves in 2.4 million households across America needed to be regulated because of Washington-driven, bureaucrat emissions standards. Fortunately, with President Trump in office, the war on rural America is finally over.”

Smith is working for a full repeal.