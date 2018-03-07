6 facing meth, marijuana charges in TN

The meth has a street value of $9,000 (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators in Weakley County said six people were arrested in Tennessee on meth and marijuana charges.

A search warrant was served at the Len Haven Motel on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 a.m.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Office methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales were found in the room. Martin police officer helped in the search.

George E. Seaton, 37, of Bradford, Tenn., Kenny Lee Hayes, 37, of Fulton, Kentucky, and Jessica L. McGraw of Martin, Tenn. were arrested and charged with possession and intent to sell.

Another search warrant was served at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Dresden, Tenn. Investigators found meth, marijuana, digital scales, drug pipes and more than $1,100. A car was also seized by authorities. Dresden police officers helped in the search.

Jennifer L. Perez, 38, of Dresden, Anna Marie Doster, of Dresden and Cordney D. Booker, of Dresden, were all arrested and charged with possession and intent to resell.

Investigators said the street value of the drugs was $9,000.