Church steeple blown off by wind in Poplar Bluff, MO

Heavy equipment is brought in to move the steeple. (Source: Westwood Baptist Church)

The church steeple hangs from the top of the church. (Source: Westwood Baptist Church)

This church steeple was blown off in the wind in Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Source: Jessie Hampton/Facebook)

There's no doubt it was a windy day on Tuesday, March 6.

A steeple on the Westwood Baptist Church was blown off.

According to the church, the roof of the building also had some holes in it.

The steeple has since been taken down by the church.

Check the First Alert forecast here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.