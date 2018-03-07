Church steeple blown off by wind in Poplar Bluff, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Church steeple blown off by wind in Poplar Bluff, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
This church steeple was blown off in the wind in Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Source: Jessie Hampton/Facebook) This church steeple was blown off in the wind in Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Source: Jessie Hampton/Facebook)
The church steeple hangs from the top of the church. (Source: Westwood Baptist Church) The church steeple hangs from the top of the church. (Source: Westwood Baptist Church)
Heavy equipment is brought in to move the steeple. (Source: Westwood Baptist Church) Heavy equipment is brought in to move the steeple. (Source: Westwood Baptist Church)
(Source: Westwood Baptist Church) (Source: Westwood Baptist Church)
(Source: Westwood Baptist Church) (Source: Westwood Baptist Church)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

There's no doubt it was a windy day on Tuesday, March 6.

A steeple on the Westwood Baptist Church was blown off.

According to the church, the roof of the building also had some holes in it.

The steeple has since been taken down by the church.

Check the First Alert forecast here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly