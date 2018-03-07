Kevil man charged with arson in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kevil man charged with arson in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Donald Goldsberry faces arson charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) Donald Goldsberry faces arson charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
Adrienne E. Smith (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office) Adrienne E. Smith (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to investigators, a Kevil, Kentucky man is facing arson charges after a suspicious fire Wednesday morning in McCracken County on Warford Road.

On Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the sheriff's office was contacted by the West McCracken Fire Department about the fire.

An investigation showed 47 -year-old Donald H. Goldsberry, 44-year-old Adrienne E. Smith and a 15-year-old were in the home when the fire started. 

Investigators said it appears the fire was set in the bathroom close to where Smith was asleep. The fire was quickly put out by the fire department. There were no injuries.

Detectives seized drug paraphernalia consistent with the ingestion of methamphetamine, as well as a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medicine not belonging to Goldsberry or Smith that was found inside of the home.

After interviewing Goldsberry, investigators said he admitted to setting the fire and knowing others were in the home.
 
Both Goldsberry and Smith were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

Goldsberry faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful transaction with a minor. 

Charges on Smith include an unlawful transaction with a minor.

