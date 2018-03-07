Carbondale, IL man sentenced to prison after armed robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL man sentenced to prison after armed robberies

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Bobby L. Barnes (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Bobby L. Barnes (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr says a Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to prison on robbery charges.

Bobby L. Barnes, 21, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of felony aggravated robbery. He will serve 9 years on each count, a total of 18 years.

He was charged after a string of armed robberies. 

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth prosecuted the case.

