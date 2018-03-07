Lady Pirates softball team earn Academic All-State

Senior Courtney Lohman, juniors Anna Besand, Mackenzie Laurentius and Sophomores Makayla Burns, Kaylin Schuessler and Cailyne Sparkman all achieve this award. (Source - Perryville High School)

The 2017 Perryville Lady Pirate Softball Lady Pirates have achieved Academic All-State as a team.

The Lady Pirates boost a combines GPA of 3.58 (equivalent to an A- average), which exceeds the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association's required 3.3 GPA

Six girls also achieved individual Academic All-State, which requires the player to maintain a 3.6 GPA during the season. It also requires the player to be in the top 25% of their class or score a 24 on their ACT.

Senior Courtney Lohman, juniors Anna Besand, Mackenzie Laurentius and Sophomores Makayla Burns, Kaylin Schuessler and Cailyne Sparkman all achieve this award. Freshmen are ineligible to achieve individual Academic All-State, but their GPA is counted toward the team GPA.

“This is the 4th consecutive season that the Lady Pirates have achieved Academic All-State,” said Coach Darin Deckerd. “As a coach, this award is important because it shows the girls are successful in the classroom, as well as on the field. They are representing Perryville High School as true student-athletes.”

