Tentative new trial date set for former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson was in court on Thursday, December 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

Former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff in court for pre-trial hearing

A court hearing in the case of former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will take place on May 26.

Motion denied: judge rules AG's order to strip Mississippi Co. sheriff of his duties stands

Continuance granted in trial for former Mississippi County Missouri sheriff Cory Hutcheson. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)

The tentative new trial date for the former Mississippi County sheriff is October 15, 2018.

A continuance was granted for the jury trial of former Mississippi County sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

Hutcheson was set to go trial April 2-6 on charges of robbery and making a false statement. However, prosecutors asked for a continuance, in part based on Hutcheson's recent federal indictment and publicity concerning the death of a Tennessee man in the Mississippi County Jail.

The judge handling the case granted that continuance and will hold a hearing to set a new trial date on April 4.

Hutcheson is accused of taking a document from his sister-in-law's employer in March 2017.

He had a pre-trial hearing in December 2017.

