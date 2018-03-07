Former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff due in court in April - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff due in court in April

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Former Mississippi County Missouri sheriff Cory Hutcheson is due in court in April.
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Former Mississippi County Missouri Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will be in court April 2-6.

Jury selection for the trial is expected to take at least a full day.

Hutcheson faces charges of first-degree robbery and making a false declaration.

He is accused of taking a document from his sister-in-law's employer in March 2017.

He had a pre-trial hearing in December 2017. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

