Former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff due in court in April

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson was in court on Thursday, December 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

Former Mississippi Co., MO sheriff in court for pre-trial hearing

A court hearing in the case of former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will take place on May 26.

Motion denied: judge rules AG's order to strip Mississippi Co. sheriff of his duties stands

Former Mississippi County Missouri sheriff Cory Hutcheson is due in court in April. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)

Former Mississippi County Missouri Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will be in court April 2-6.

Jury selection for the trial is expected to take at least a full day.

Hutcheson faces charges of first-degree robbery and making a false declaration.

He is accused of taking a document from his sister-in-law's employer in March 2017.

He had a pre-trial hearing in December 2017.

