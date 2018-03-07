Regional College Fair coming to SIU March 15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Regional College Fair coming to SIU March 15

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Connect
The Southern Illinois Regional College Fair will be hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale (Source: KFVS) The Southern Illinois Regional College Fair will be hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois Regional College Fair will be hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale, bringing prospective students together with representatives from several higher education institutions.

The Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling event will take place at the SIU Arena March 15 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The college fair is open to the public and free of charge.

Representatives from SIU’s Undergraduate Admissions and other units around campus, including the academic colleges, will be there with representatives of around 60 other private and public colleges, universities and community colleges.

They will have informational materials for participating students and will also answer any questions.

More than 20 high schools have already committed to bringing a group of students.

SIU has invited community college and high school students in a wide region to take part.

Walk-in participants are welcome and are asked to enter through the arena’s east lobby entrance.

For further information contact SIU senior admissions coordinator, Michelle Rust, at this email or by calling 618-453-2184.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly