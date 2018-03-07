Regional College Fair coming to SIU March 15

The Southern Illinois Regional College Fair will be hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale (Source: KFVS)

The Southern Illinois Regional College Fair will be hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale, bringing prospective students together with representatives from several higher education institutions.

The Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling event will take place at the SIU Arena March 15 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The college fair is open to the public and free of charge.

Representatives from SIU’s Undergraduate Admissions and other units around campus, including the academic colleges, will be there with representatives of around 60 other private and public colleges, universities and community colleges.

They will have informational materials for participating students and will also answer any questions.

More than 20 high schools have already committed to bringing a group of students.

SIU has invited community college and high school students in a wide region to take part.

Walk-in participants are welcome and are asked to enter through the arena’s east lobby entrance.

For further information contact SIU senior admissions coordinator, Michelle Rust, at this email or by calling 618-453-2184.

