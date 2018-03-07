It's no joke: Officials crack down on school threats

Due to recent school shooting tragedies, officials in Illinois have released a statement that school threats are no joke.

The following was shared by Perry County Sheriff Steve E. Bareis.

The statement is on behalf of John Milhiser, President, Illinois State’s Attorneys Association; Sheriff David Snyders, Stephenson County, President, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and Chief James Kruger, Village of Oak Brook, President, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

"It’s not a joke. When a person, regardless of age, makes a threat to harm students or faculty at a school, it may seem to some like a youthful prank, but to the Illinois law enforcement community - State’s Attorneys, Sheriffs, and Chiefs of Police - it is no laughing matter. Threatening violence at a school, personally or through social media, is a crime that is punishable by years in prison. The havoc and fear created when someone threatens a school community is real, no matter the intentions of the person who communicates that threat. All threats are taken seriously, and investigating them diverts precious resources. The law enforcement community stands united in making our schools safe. In Illinois, that means that threats of violence are no joke and those that make them will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

