National Quilt Museum announces contest winners

The National Quilt Museum has announced the winners of the 2018 "New Quilts from an Old Favorite Bow Tie" contest.

The exhibit opens on March 16 at the museum in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a news release from the museum:

"Quilters from thirteen U.S. states and Taiwan modified Bow Tie Block designs in imaginative ways. Nearly everyone remembers sleeping under a quilt made by their mother or grandmother, and many of those quilts were made from time-honored traditional quilt designs. Today’s quiltmakers were challenged to create original quilts based on classic Bow Tie block patterns."

Winners

Grand Prize Winner: Formal Dinner by Alicia Sterna from Surprise, AZ

Second Place: Caribbean Ties by Nancy Lambert from Greensboro, GA

Third Place: Froggy Went A-Courtin’ by Laurie Schoenebeck from Mountain, WI

Fourth Place: Black Tie and Tails by Karen Grover from Rockford, IL

Fifth Place: Bow Doodles by Claudia Clark Myers from Duluth, MN

Finalist

You Can’t Tie a Bow around This by Jean Brueggenjohann from Columbia, MO

Maze Garden by Li-Hsiang Chen from Pin-Tung City, Taiwan

Negotiating the Price of an Apple by Tere D’Amato from Mashpee, MA

Black Tie for a Blue Moon Eclipse by Mary Kay Davis from Sunnyvale, CA

Silk Ties by Margaret Fetterhoff from Spring, TX

The Perfect Nanny by Cathy Geier from Waukesha, WI

Puttin’ on the Ritz by Leslie Johnson from Arvada, CO

Spring into Daily Lives by Hui-Fen Lin from Tainan, Taiwan

Bow Tied Barbers by Zeeda Magnuson from Minneapolis, MN

Black Tie Optional by Susan Mogan from Mobile, AL

Abstract on Black Tie by Sandi Snow from Lutz, FL

Cross Pollination by Rachel Weekley from Montgomery City, MO and Marilyn Smith from Columbia, MO

Papillon by Julie Wells from Cadiz, KY

According to the museum, support was provided by MODA Fabrics and Janome America, Inc. The exhibit runs from March 16 through June 12, 2018 at The National Quilt Museum and then it will travel the country on exhibition, through December 2019.

