Gov. Greitens statement on 1,500 new Amazon jobs coming to MO

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has released a statement after the news that Amazon plans to create 1,500 new jobs at a fulfillment center located in St. Peters.

The fulfillment center will be more than 800,000 square feet and is expected to hold tens of millions of products.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to share some really good news and that is that Amazon is investing in Missouri," said Greitens. "They’re coming to St. Peters, Missouri, making an investment of $175 million that’s going to lead to 1,500 jobs—1,500 quality, full-time jobs right here in the state of Missouri. People are going to be involved in packing and shipping products all over the world. There’s opportunities for training in robotics and engineering, and I want to say I’m proud of the whole team. The whole team has been working so hard to deliver on our commitment to bring more jobs and higher pay to the people of the State of Missouri and let everyone around the country and around the world know that Missouri is open for business. And folks, Missouri is competing again and we’re winning jobs.”

“We’re excited to continue growing our team with our first, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Missouri,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment, in a release from the company. “Our ability to expand in Missouri is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce. Amazon is committed to providing great opportunities for employment and creating a positive economic impact for the region.”

