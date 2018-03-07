Perry County Solar Project to bring jobs, boost solar capacity in IL

Wabash Valley Power will buy the energy produced from the Prairie State Solar Project according to a spokesperson with the company.

Ranger Power and Wabash Valley power recently completed an agreement to purchase the energy and capacity generated by what the companies say will be the largest solar array built in the state of Illinois

The company said the project is to be built on privately owned land in Perry County, Illinois

The Prairie State Solar Project supports the objectives of the Future Energy Jobs Act according to a release from Business Wire. This Illinois law requires at least 4,300 MW of new solar and wind energy to be built in the state by 2030.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2019 with commercial operations beginning in 2021. The company entered into a 30-year agreement to purchase the power produced, while the renewable energy credits (RECs) associated with the project will be sold through the Illinois Power Agency REC procurement process.

The company spokesperson said the Prairie State Solar Project will more than double the statewide solar capacity in Illinois.

Wabash Valley electric distribution cooperative members include three Illinois cooperatives: Corn Belt Energy, MJM Electric Cooperative and EnerStar Electric Cooperative.

The new array will represent a nearly $100 million new investment in southwestern Illinois that the company's Wabash Valley Power and Ranger Power said will also contribute millions in tax revenue without requiring additional public infrastructure or services. The new solar project also supports the law’s job creation initiative by creating an estimated 200 jobs during the construction phase and three-to-five full-time positions once the site is operational.

