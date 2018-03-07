14-year-old Sikeston student arrested, accused of threatening ot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

14-year-old Sikeston student arrested, accused of threatening other students

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
One student was arrested, police say he threatened to harm other students
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Police with the Sikeston Department of Public released information stating that one student was arrested after making threats to harm other students at Sikeston Jr. High.

Officers said on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:45 p.m. the school resource officer assigned to Sikeston Jr. High learned of the threats made by a 14-year-old student against other students.

This SRO along with a Sikeston DPS detective investigated the threats and contacted the students that were threatened. Investigators took statements from these students and learned the identity of the student making the threats according to police.

The school posted a response to the incident on its Facebook page. 

Police said the Scott County juvenile office joined in this investigation. Officers contacted the student who threatened others and the student's parents. They interviewed both the student and the parents. This student was arrested and later transported to the Mississippi County juvenile detention.

A searched of the home from the school resource officer and detective did not reveal any weapons or plans of actually carrying out with their threats.

