14-year-old Sikeston student arrested, accused of threatening other students

One student was arrested, police say he threatened to harm other students (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Police with the Sikeston Department of Public released information stating that one student was arrested after making threats to harm other students at Sikeston Jr. High.

Officers said on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:45 p.m. the school resource officer assigned to Sikeston Jr. High learned of the threats made by a 14-year-old student against other students.

This SRO along with a Sikeston DPS detective investigated the threats and contacted the students that were threatened. Investigators took statements from these students and learned the identity of the student making the threats according to police.

The school posted a response to the incident on its Facebook page.

Police said the Scott County juvenile office joined in this investigation. Officers contacted the student who threatened others and the student's parents. They interviewed both the student and the parents. This student was arrested and later transported to the Mississippi County juvenile detention.

A searched of the home from the school resource officer and detective did not reveal any weapons or plans of actually carrying out with their threats.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.